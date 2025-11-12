It's evening and you ask your smart speaker to turn on your living room lamp. Instead of the light coming on, you hear, "I'm having trouble connecting to the internet right now." Suddenly, your connected home feels anything but. The questions on your mind: Why is my internet not working? Is there an internet outage? When our internet's not working as expected, it can feel out of our control. But often, the cause could be something that you can fix. Here, we'll cover common factors that can slow down internet service, offer steps you can take to improve performance and get back online, and show you how to find out if the problem is an internet outage outside of your home.

Why is my Wi-Fi so slow? Spotty internet, buffering videos and disconnected devices can happen for reasons that aren’t related to an internet outage. Maybe your modem or router are getting older, or you’re experiencing signal interference or there are too many devices sharing the same connection. Distance and physical barriers like walls and furniture can also weaken Wi-Fi signals and slow your internet down. So the farther away you are from your Wi-Fi router, the more the signal strength can vary. Tip: Consider placing your router in an area where you need it most, like a family room. Other times, your connection issues may not be due to your home setup. Network congestion can slow internet speed down as more people in your area go online. This tends to happen more during peak hours, like evenings and weekends, when most people are home. If you’re using a 5G or 4G LTE connection, severe weather may impact your service, too. (Learn more about Verizon 5G Home and LTE Home.) Tip: A higher-speed internet plan can give you more bandwidth to help offset network congestion. How fast is your home internet? Run an internet speed test to find out.

Why is my internet lagging? Sometimes, your connection can feel delayed even though your speed test says things are fine. Maybe video calls are freezing or online games aren’t playing smoothly. This could be an issue with lag (or latency), not speed. Latency is the time it takes for data to go between your internet source and your device—the lower the latency, the faster the data goes. Network congestion, signal interference and walls or furniture can negatively affect your latency. Tip: Place your router on a high shelf to help reduce interference from furniture.

Why does my internet keep disconnecting? Frequent internet drop-offs often mean there’s an unsteady connection between your router and modem rather than an internet outage. Old or loose cables, dips in power and outdated firmware all could slow your internet down or cause temporary connection issues. On a 5G or 4G LTE home network, disconnections can also happen when the source of your internet switches between cell towers or when bad weather disrupts service. Tip: Verizon Wi-Fi Backup helps you stay online when your primary internet is down, with up to seven days of unlimited data each month. 1

What should I do when my internet is slow? When issues slow your internet down or when your internet’s not working altogether, there are a few quick checks you can do to troubleshoot the problem. Take these steps to rule out simple fixes before reaching out for help: Restart your router and modem. Unplug them for 30 seconds and then plug them back in. This refreshes your network connection. Restart your devices. This clears any saved network settings that may be interfering with your connection. Check all cables and connections. Loose power cords and Ethernet cables can be a problem, so ensure that they’re plugged in and undamaged. Run a speed test at Verizon.com. This will help determine if you’re getting the speeds you should expect. If you aren’t, retry steps 1 – 3.

Why is my internet not working? How can I check for an internet outage? If the fixes above don’t help, the internet outage could be due to a larger issue. An internet outage can happen on a network level for reasons like severe weather, routine maintenance or unplanned technical problems. When there’s a network outage, the steps for checking your home network—restarting your modem, checking cables, etc.—won't have an impact because the connection to the network outside your home is disrupted. You can check for a known internet outage by using Verizon’s network status tool and following these steps: Select the Home Internet tab toward the top of the screen. Enter your home address or select the Use my location link. Select the Check now button. If there’s no internet outage reported and your internet’s not working after troubleshooting, contact Verizon Support for additional help.

How can I improve my home network? If you want to keep your internet connection strong and stay ahead of internet slowdowns and drop-offs, there are some small adjustments that can make a big difference: Place your router in a central location. Try putting your router out in the open and as close to your home’s center as possible. Boost your coverage. Try accessories like mounting brackets to give your router a clear line of sight or get a Wi-Fi extender to evenly distribute signal throughout your home. Limit device interference. If possible, keep your router away from connected devices that may compete for signal, like Bluetooth speakers or smart TVs. Keep devices updated. Check your router’s user guide for instructions on updating firmware, and update software on devices like laptops, smartphones and smart TVs when prompted. Manage how many devices are connected. Turn off devices you aren’t using to help free up bandwidth, or use the parental controls in Verizon Family Plus to limit Wi-Fi usage at specific times.

