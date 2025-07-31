Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.

Before you download:

  • Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.

System Update 5

The details:

Release date: 07/31/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: July 2025 + Bug fixes
Software Version: 4DEN

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches for your device.

System Update 4

The details:

Release date: 04/22/2025
Android Security Patch Level: April 2025
Software Version: 4DEK

What's changing:

The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.

System Update 3

The details:

Release date: 02/13/2025
Android Security Patch Level: January 2025
Software Version: 4DEJ

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches on your device.

