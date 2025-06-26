A smartwatch can be a great addition to your family’s connected devices—especially for kids who are ready for more independence but not quite ready for the responsibilities of having their own smartphone. What should you check for when you’re considering a smartwatch for kids? The right choice will have features that help foster their freedom while giving you tools to help them stay safer online and offline. More importantly, it should be easy to add your new smartwatch to your family’s mobile phone plan. Here’s what else you should know before you buy.

A smartwatch for kids isn’t all about play. Wearable tech like a smartwatch can help kids build their confidence and skill with connected technology while keeping families in touch. Here’s how a smartwatch for kids could benefit your family. It can: Improve communication. Adding a smartwatch for kids to your data plan can be a practical way for busy families to send important updates via call or text. For example, arranging drop-offs and pickups or just checking in to make sure they're okay.

Adding a smartwatch for kids to your data plan can be a practical way for busy families to send important updates via call or text. For example, arranging drop-offs and pickups or just checking in to make sure they're okay. Build self-reliance. A smartwatch can help your child build independence with its onboard tools and your guidance. You can help them set reminders for things like homework, chores or when it's time to head home for dinner.

A smartwatch can help your child build independence with its onboard tools and your guidance. You can help them set reminders for things like homework, chores or when it's time to head home for dinner. Enhance child safety. A smartwatch with GPS monitoring can let you know if your child is where they’re supposed to be. Plus, your child can check in with you at any time if they need the comfort of your support.

A smartwatch with GPS monitoring can let you know if your child is where they’re supposed to be. Plus, your child can check in with you at any time if they need the comfort of your support. Encourage healthy living. Some smartwatches have tools like step counters and health monitors to keep track of certain wellness scores. These tools can be a great way for your family to support healthy lifestyles.

When is the right time to get a smartwatch for kids? Ultimately, the right time depends on your family and your household rules around digital devices. But if your child is getting to the age of riding a school bus, needing to be picked up from practice or exploring the neighborhood alone, it might be time to consider a reliable way to stay in touch when it matters. You should also consider things like their maturity level. Do they have a level of confidence and skill when it comes to using technology? Are they familiar with aspects of digital safety? Do they take care of their belongings? The answers to these questions can help you determine if your child is ready.

What smartwatch for kids should you buy? Smartwatches have many different features that can suit a variety of ages. Here are a few options: Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Did you know that Galaxy Watch7 can be set up specifically for your child? You can help guide their development right from your smartphone. Do Not Disturb setting helps kids stay focused when they need to be, location tracking helps them stay visible and swappable watch bands let you customize the device to match your child’s personality.

Did you know that Galaxy Watch7 can be set up specifically for your child? You can help guide their development right from your smartphone. Do Not Disturb setting helps kids stay focused when they need to be, location tracking helps them stay visible and swappable watch bands let you customize the device to match your child’s personality. Apple Watch SE: Through Family Setup, parents can manage device functionality like calling and texting, access location tracking and get insight into screen time and overall device use.

Through Family Setup, parents can manage device functionality like calling and texting, access location tracking and get insight into screen time and overall device use. Gizmo Watch 3: Good for younger kids, this device lets you manage who your child can contact from their smartwatch, create chat groups with family and friends, and turn off distracting features through the free GizmoHub app. Plus, GPS monitoring and geofencing alerts let you know where your kids are and when they arrive at or leave specified locations.

The features that truly matter in a smartwatch for kids The right smartwatch for you and your children should highlight functionality and safety. These smartwatch features can help guide your decision: Talk, text and video. Two-way communication is essential for staying in touch, and video capabilities let parents see their kids when they need to.

Two-way communication is essential for staying in touch, and video capabilities let parents see their kids when they need to. GPS monitoring. Real-time location tracking helps parents stay aware of their child’s movements without having to call or text.

Real-time location tracking helps parents stay aware of their child’s movements without having to call or text. Parental controls. The ability to adjust device settings helps parents and kids use the smartwatch for their specific needs without unnecessary distractions.

The ability to adjust device settings helps parents and kids use the smartwatch for their specific needs without unnecessary distractions. Durability. A durable and water-resistant smartwatch lets kids go about their day without parents worrying about damage to the device.