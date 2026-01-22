Live sports streaming with Verizon
Attention sports fans: Verizon’s live sports streaming perks mean you can save money while watching the sports you love. This guide explains what’s available and how much you can save.
For true sports fans, game day is every day. However, as more of us move away from traditional cable and satellite television, we need to find other ways to access the live sports we love. That’s where live sports streaming services come in—and Verizon has perks that make it easy to access those streaming services and save money while you’re doing so.
Interested? Here’s our definitive guide for how to stream your favorite sports for less.
Which live sports streaming services can you access through Verizon?
Verizon offers savings on today’s most popular live sports streaming services, including YouTube TV, Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads), and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (With Ads). And you can round out your coverage with FOX One.
Adding these perks and add-ons to your Verizon mobile or home internet plan can help you save, especially when compared to the typical combined retail prices of these streaming services.
Plus, it’s easy to add live sports streaming perks to your Verizon account. If you’re a new customer, you can add perks when you create your account. And if you’re an existing customer—or if you want to add, change or remove perks—you can do so easily with the My Verizon app or by signing in to your account at Verizon.com.
How to stream sports with Verizon
Are you the world’s biggest NFL fan? Or is soccer more your speed? Maybe you’ll drop everything for a good baseball game.
Whatever your sport, Verizon’s got you covered. Here’s how Verizon perks and add-ons can help you follow the action.
How to stream Monday Night Football
You can catch the kickoff on ESPN+, YouTube TV, HBO Max or FOX One. For the biggest game of the year, gather your friends, make some snacks and tune in to YouTube TV to catch all the action.
How to stream professional soccer
Watch your favorite professional soccer teams compete on ESPN+, YouTube TV, HBO Max or FOX One. Each of these services also streams FIFA World Cup games.
How to stream NBA basketball
If you want to know how to stream NBA basketball, look no further. Hoops fans can watch regular-season games and the NBA Finals on YouTube TV, FOX One, HBO Max and ESPN+.
How to stream NHL hockey
Sign up for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (With Ads), Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) or YouTube TV to watch the lead-up to the Stanley Cup. Access even more NHL games by adding NHL® CENTER ICE® to your Fios TV package.
How to stream the MLB
If you’re curious about how to stream major league baseball, then check out our Verizon perks for FOX One, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (With Ads) and Netflix & HBO Max (With Ads) as well as our YouTube TV add-on. From season openers to the World Series, you’ll find the games you want.
How to stream NASCAR
Feel the need for speed? Tune in to FOX One and YouTube TV for the sights and sounds of legendary tracks and high-octane engines.
How to stream college sports
We haven’t forgotten about college sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics and more. Get your fill of NCAA action on ESPN+, YouTube TV, FOX One and HBO Max.
How to stream the Olympic Games
No need to rig up an aluminum foil antenna to watch the Olympic Games. Instead, tune in to YouTube TV, which offers clear and consistent access to NBC’s exclusive coverage of the Olympics.
How to stream other sports
Still looking for more sports? Turn to Netflix, which offers live sports streaming for boxing, WWE, golf and select NFL and MLB games.
Verizon perks can help you save more
If you’re among the estimated 83% of U.S. adults who use streaming services, you know that costs can add up, especially when you’re managing multiple subscriptions. Fortunately, Verizon perks and bundled services don’t just make it easier to access live sports streaming—they do it while helping you save on each service. Here are three top examples.
- Save on three popular streaming services with the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (With Ads) perk available through myPlan and myHome. Then you can stream your favorite stories, originals and live sports all year long.
- You can also combine Netflix and HBO Max (With Ads) with your Verizon plan to save even more while enjoying movies, TV series and sports.
- With our FOX One perk, you can access news, entertainment, weather and live sports all in one place.
Looking for even more live sports streaming options? You can save on YouTube TV when you add it to a Verizon Home Internet or Mobile line. Or you can expand your ESPN package by adding ESPN Unlimited as part of your Fios TV package.
Get them all and save even more. Our Verizon mobile plans give you access to our award-winning network so you can stream your favorite sports at home and on the go. Existing customers who also have a qualifying Verizon Home Internet plan like Verizon Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig home internet plan, or the Verizon 5G Home Ultimate internet plan, can get one perk on us (up to $10/mo). And with Fios TV running on our 100% fiber-optic network (where available), you'll get a reliable and consistent connection.
Get more, save more with Verizon.
Subscription-based streaming services are here to stay, but bundling services by adding perks through your Verizon mobile or home plan is the way to save on everything from movies and television shows to news and weather.
With Verizon, you can bundle and save on live sports streaming, movies and more. You also have the freedom to add or remove entertainment perks whenever you want to. You’re always in control, making it easy to find the perks that work best for you.
Download the MyVerizon app, sign in to your account on Verizon.com or visit us in store to add one or more perks to your existing account.
Plus get a discount when you bundle your home internet and mobile phone.
