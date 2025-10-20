|
Motorola edge - 2025 Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
System Update Instructions
If you received a notification message for this software update:
- Tap Yes, I'm in to start downloading the software update.
- Once the software update has finished downloading, Tap Install now.
- Your phone will restart automatically after the install.
You've successfully updated your phone.
If you didn't receive a notification message for this software update, follow the steps below to manually update your phone:
- Tap the Settings icon in the apps menu.
- Tap About phone.
- Tap System updates.
- Tap Yes, I'm in to start downloading the software update.
- Once the software update has finished, tap Install now.
- Your phone will restart automatically after the install.
You've successfully updated your phone.
If you don't have a strong connection to Wi-Fi or the Verizon Wireless network, you may not be able to perform a software update over the air. Instead, you can connect your device to a computer with Internet access. Connect your device to your computer using your USB cable, then download the Software Upgrade / Repair Assistant tool to your computer, which will check for software updates and initiate the software update process.
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
- If for any reason this software update doesn't fully download, our Software Upgrade / Repair Assistant tool can provide immediate self-serve troubleshooting guidance.
- Operating System FAQs
