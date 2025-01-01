|
LG G Pad™ X8.3 Overview
Find all LG G Pad X8.3 Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your LG G Pad X8.3.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your G Pad X8.3.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
How to Use
Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your LG G Pad® X8.3.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (LG) - Repair Assistant
Here's how to repair LG device software using a computer if an Over-the-Air update fails.
Apps & Widgets
Top Ten Support Requests & Resources - IBM MaaS360
Here are the top ten support requests & resources for the MaaS360.
How to Use
Turn Screen Rotation On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
If the display on your LG G Pad X8.3 doesn't rotate, this shows how to fix it.
Apps & Widgets
Access Roadside Assistance
Here's how to set up and log in to roadside assistance on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate / Set Up Device - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to quickly set up your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Add / Edit / Delete a Contact - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Add / Remove Face Recognition - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Network - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your LG G Pad X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Add Users on Core - MobileIron
Here's info on how to add users on Core for your MobileIron service.
How to Use
Add a User Account - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to add a user profile so multiple people can use your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Add a Virtual Private Network - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Add an Existing Google Account - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to add an existing Google account to your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Adjust Account Sync Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your LG G Pad X8.3 if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
Adjust Brightness / Display Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Font size, etc.) for your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Adjust Volume - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to manage volume controls if your LG G Pad X8.3 doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving messages or other notifications.
How to Use
Adjust Vibrate Mode - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to set when your LG G Pad X8.3 vibrates to alert you of a notification.
Apps & Widgets
Allow / Require / Forbid Apps on Devices - MobileIron
Here's info on how to allow / require / forbid apps on your MobileIron devices.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installation from Unknown Sources - Android
Here's how to download apps from sources other than the Google Play store.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - LG
Here's how to download apps on your LG device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Apple Article - iPhone, iPad, or iPod not recognized in iTunes for Windows
If your iOS device won't connect to iTunes on your PC, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Assign User and Admin Roles - MobileIron
Here's how to set allowed functions for users and administrators in MobileIron.
How to Use
Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to allow your LG G Pad X8.3 to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Battery Issues - Battery Usage
This outlines potential causes of battery issues (device not charging / holding a charge, short battery life).
How to Use
Battery Troubleshooting Basics
Here's how to extend battery life and troubleshoot battery issues on your phone.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
How to Use
Capture a Screenshot - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your LG G Pad X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Check Apps Reviewed by Verizon Wireless
Here's how to run a health check on your device to make sure everything's in order.
How to Use
Check Device Storage - LG G Pad X8.3
If your LG G Pad X8.3 is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Charging Ports
Here's how to help determine if your device has a damaged charging port.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Hardware Modifications
Here's how to determine your device has hardware modifications.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Screen
Here's how to help determine if your device has screen damage.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Separated Hinges
Here's how to help determine if your device has physical damage to the hinge.
Troubleshooting
Check for Water Damage
Here's how to help determine if your device has liquid damage.
How to Use
Check for Water Damage - LG
Here's how to help determine if your LG device has liquid damage.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Add a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to add a bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Allow / Block Browser Cookies
If you can't browse the internet or view website images via the Chrome browser on your device, view this info.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Delete a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to delete a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Edit a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to edit a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Open a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to open a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Save Pictures from Browser
Here's how to save a photo via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Common Camera Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
For info on common camera settings (e.g., storage, timer, front / rear camera, etc.), check out this.
How to Use
Compose and Send Email Message - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to create and send an email message from your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Configure the Email Client to Leave Messages on Server after Retrieval
View this info on leaving email messages on the server after retrieval.
How to Use
Configure the Email Client to Leave Messages on Server after Retrieval - Macintosh
Here's how to leave a copy of messages on the server after you retrieve them.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
How to Use
Delete Email Messages - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to delete email messages from your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection - Android
Here's how to remove a Bluetooth connection from your Android device.
How to Use
Delete Temporary Internet Files and Cookies - Safari
Here's how to clear temporary internet files and cookies for the Safari web browser on your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
Troubleshooting
Device Won't Turn On / Off - LG
Here's some info that helps if your LG device doesn't turn on or off.
How to Use
Disable Work Offline - Internet Browser
Here's how to check if you're offline if you can't connect to the internet via a computer with Internet Explorer, Chrome, or Firefox.
Apps & Widgets
Download and Install App - MobileIron
Here's how to install the MobileIron app on your Android, iOS or Windows device.
How to Use
Download and Install Samsung Gear Manager - Android
Here's how to install Samsung Gear Manager on your Android device.
How to Use
Edit / Remove a User Account - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to modify or delete a user account on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your LG G Pad X8.3 or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your LG G Pad® X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Enable / Disable App - LG G Pad X8.3
Some pre-installed apps on your LG G Pad X8.3 (e.g., Calculator, Google Play Store, etc.) can't be uninstalled. However, they can be disabled to free up resources and reduce clutter on your device.
How to Use
Export / Import / Synchronize Contacts - Comma Separated Values (.csv) File or Vcard
Here's how to export contacts to or import contacts from a .csv file or Vcard.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Yahoo! Mail
Here's how to export your contacts to a CSV file using Yahoo Mail.
Troubleshooting
Factory Data Reset (Powered Off) - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to factory / hard reset your G Pad X8.3 if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
Troubleshooting
Factory Data Reset (Powered On) - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to factory / hard reset your LG G Pad X8.3 if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
Apps & Widgets
Follow Customer's Cases - MobileIron
Here's how to look up and follow a customer's support cases in MobileIron.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card of your G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card via PC
Here's how to format or erase your SD / memory card using a computer.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
Troubleshooting
Garbled Message
Here's some info that about garbled messages and ways to avoid them.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Auto Signature
Here's how to add, edit or remove a signature for your Gmail messages on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Compose and Send a Message
Here's how to compose and send a Gmail message from your Android device.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete Gmail messages from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Manage Notifications
Here's how to manage your Gmail notification settings for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Reply to a Message
Here's how to reply to a Gmail message from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Account Address / Username
Here's how to view your Gmail email address and username from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Google Maps - Download an Offline Map
If you can't get online or want to avoid global data charges while traveling, here's how to download a map.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Update Apps
Here's how to manually or automatically update your Play Store apps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - View Recent Apps
Here's how to view Play Store apps you've recently downloaded or updated.
How to Use
Google Backup and Restore - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
How to Check Your Internet Connection Speed
This page explains how to test connection speeds for your wireless devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, mobile hotspot, router, etc.), as well as some important considerations that may pertain to your experience.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
Insert / Remove SIM Card - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your G Pad X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
LDAP Return Codes - MobileIron
Here's info on LDAP Return Codes for your MobileIron service.
Apps & Widgets
LDAP Sync History Error - MobileIron
Here's info on how to view the LDAP Sync History Error for your MobileIron service.
How to Use
LG G Pad X8.3 - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your LG G Pad™ X8.3 makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
LG G Pad X8.3 - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your LG G Pad™ X8.3 to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
How to Use
LG G Pad X8.3 - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your LG G Pad™ X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Labels and What is a Dynamic (Filter) Label - MobileIron
Here's info on labels and Dynamic (Filter) Labels for MobileIron.
How to Use
Language Selection - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to change the language used on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Link / Unlink Contacts - LG G Pad X8.3
Your G Pad X8.3 lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Manage Adaptive Battery / Battery Optimization Settings - Android (LG)
Adaptive Battery or Battery optimization helps conserve battery power on your LG device and is turned on by default.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Manage Corporate Email Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's info on updating work email settings for your G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Manage Data Usage - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Manage Do Not Disturb Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
If your LG Pad X8.3 isn't receiving alerts for texts and email, here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings.
How to Use
Manage Facebook Privacy
If you want to change your Facebook privacy or security, here's how to access those options.
Apps & Widgets
Manage Labels - MobileIron
Here's how to manage Knowledge Base labels for Mobile Iron.
How to Use
Manage Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to configure Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot Settings (e.g., password, network name, etc.) on your LG G Pad X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Manage SSL Certificates on MobileIron Core and Sentry - MobileIron
Here's info on how to manage SSL Certificates on MobileIron Core and Sentry.
How to Use
Manage Screen Lock Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your G Pad X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Manually Quarantine a Device - MobileIron
Here's how to manually quarantine a device via the MobileIron support site.
How to Use
Mobile Hotspot - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to access Mobile Hotspot on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your G Pad X8.3 to an SD / Memory card.
How to Use
My Verizon Website - Locate the SIM PIN / PUK
If your SIM card is locked and you're unable to make or receive calls or connect to internet, here's how to find the SIM unlock PIN / PUK.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Android - Device Health Check
Here's how to identify / fix common issues on your Android device via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Approve / Reject Account Manager Request
Here's how to approve or reject someone's Account Manager request via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Manage Services
Here's how to manage services (e.g., Verizon Cloud, Device Protection, etc.) via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - View Documents, Receipts and Agreements
Here's how to view past account documents, receipts and agreements via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - View Media & App Purchases
Here's how to view your media and app purchases via the My Verizon app.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Non-Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your non-removable battery charging or not holding a charge, view this info.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your removable battery charging or not holding a charge, here are some helpful tips.
Troubleshooting
Power Up in Safe Mode - LG G Pad X8.3
Safe mode is a diagnostic state on your LG G Pad X8.3 that only runs system apps so you can isolate if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Protect Against Downloading Ransomware Malware - Android
Here's info to help protect your Android device against ransomware.
Apps & Widgets
Quick Remote - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to set up the Quick Remote to use your LG G Pad X8.3 as a remote control for your TV.
How to Use
Remove Gmail Account - LG G Pad X8.3
Removing a Gmail™ (Google™) account from your LG G Pad™ X8.3 can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Remove Ransomware From the Device - Android
Here's how to remove ransomware from your device.
How to Use
Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your LG G Pad X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Renew Apple MDM Certificate for MobileIron Core 9 - MobileIron
Here's how to renew your Apple device's Mobile Device Management certificate in MobileIron.
How to Use
Reset All Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
If your G Pad X8.3 crashes, resets or runs slow, or apps freeze or reset the device, view this.
Apps & Widgets
Reset App - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to reset apps if your LG G Pad X8.3 tablet crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Reset Network Settings - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to reset settings if your LG G Pad X8.3 can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
Restart in Safe Mode - LG G Pad X8.3
Restarting your LG G Pad X8.3 in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Request Assistance
Here's how to request assistance using the Roadside assistance app on your Android device.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Set Date and Time - LG G Pad X8.3
If your LG G Pad X8.3 shows the incorrect date and/or time, view this info to correct it.
How to Use
Set Lock Screen Notifications - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your LG G Pad X8.3 when the screen is locked.
How to Use
Set Notification Sounds - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to select or change notification sounds on your G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Sign In / Out - LG G Pad X8.3
To sign in/out of additional user accounts set up on the device, view this info. If you're having issues with your tablet, visit our Troubleshooting Assistant. These walk you through solutions for issues you may have with your device.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (LG) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the LG Software Upgrade Assistant on your PC or Mac.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (LG) - Software Update
Here's how to update LG device software using a computer if an Over-the-Air update fails.
Apps & Widgets
Stop Running Apps - LG G Pad X8.3
If apps freeze or hang or cause your device to crash, reset or run slow, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Support Portal User Administration Guide - MobileIron
Here's how to access the Support Portal User Administration Guide for MobileIron.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes
Here's how to sync the contacts, calendar, etc. on your iPhone / iPad with iTunes.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Info (Contacts, Mail Accounts, etc.)
Here's how to sync iTunes email, contacts, calendar, etc.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Media (Apps, Music, Movies, etc.)
Here's how to sync media (e.g., apps, music, movies, etc.) with iTunes.
Troubleshooting
Test Device in Safe Mode - Android
Safe Mode helps to determine if an app is causing your device to freeze / reset / run slowly.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
How to Use
Transfer Content with Samsung Smart Switch Mobile App
Here's how to transfer your data from your old device to your current Samsung phone.
How to Use
Transfer Data via SmartShare Beam - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to wirelessly transfer data from your LG G Pad X8.3 to another device.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Assistant for LG G Pad™ X8.3
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Turn Airplane Mode On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your G Pad X8.3.
Apps & Widgets
Turn App Permissions On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your LG G Pad X8.3 on or off.
How to Use
Turn Automatic App Restore On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's info on backing up and restoring app data on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Turn Bluetooth On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your LG G Pad X8.3 on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Turn Data On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
Turning data on your LG G Pad X8.3 provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
Apps & Widgets
Turn Emergency Mode On / Off - Samsung
Here's how to conserve battery on your Samsung device if you're in an emergency situation.
How to Use
Turn GPS Location On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to turn GPS location for your LG G Pad X8.3 on or off.
How to Use
Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your LG G Pad X8.3 on or off.
How to Use
Turn Power Saver On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
Turn Screen Inversion On / Off - LG G Pad X8.3
If the color scheme on your LG G Pad X8.3 is reversed, view this.
How to Use
Turn TalkBack / Screen Reader On or Off - Android
Here's how to turn TalkBack / Screen reader for your Android device on or off.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Uninstall Apps - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your G Pad X8.3 is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Unlock Screen - LG G Pad X8.3
To unlock the screen on your LG G Pad X8.3, check out this info.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Validate Emergency Address (E911)
Here's info on validating your Emergency Address (E911).
Apps & Widgets
Verify Google Apps Status - Android
Here's how to check the status of reported Play Store app issues on your Android smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Manage Photo Stories
How to manage photo stories on your Verizon Cloud for Android™.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Print Pictures
Here's how to order printed pictures from Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
How to Use
Verizon Cloud - Website - View Storage Meter / Upgrade Memory
Here's how to increase or check your Verizon Cloud storage space via the Cloud website.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Website - Windows - Download Media
Here's how to upload, download and manage your media and documents via the Verizon Cloud website on your Windows computer.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55
How to Use
View / Restrict Data Usage by App - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app uses on your G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View Battery Info - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View Browser History - Android
Here's how to view the browser history on your Android smartphone.
How to Use
View Contact Sync Source - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your LG G Pad X8.3 was imported from.
How to Use
View Device ID - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI / MEID) for your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View Home Screen Panels - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view Home screen panels on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View MAC Address - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View Network Mode - LG G Pad X8.3
If your LG G Pad X8.3 drops data connections near a network border, check which network your device is picking up. This can't be changed, but can help in troubleshooting.
How to Use
View Phone Number - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view the phone number for your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View Pictures / Videos - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view pictures and/or videos on your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View SIM Card Number - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View Signal Strength - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view signal strength on the LG G Pad X8.3.
How to Use
View Software Version - LG G Pad X8.3
To view the software version your LG G Pad X8.3 is running, check out this info.
How to Use
View and Reply to an Email Message - LG G Pad X8.3
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your LG G Pad X8.3.