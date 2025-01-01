One Talk Features

One Talk Call Queue enables incoming calls to be routed to specific business lines (up to 40 One Talk lines). If all members are busy, the call will be placed in queue (hold) until a line is available for the call.



Queue size options: 10 calls

25 calls Queue routing options: Simultaneous: The incoming call alerts all idle users in the queue. The call is connected to the first user to answer the call.

Circular: Incoming calls to the queue start with the user following the last user to receive a call. When the end of the list is reached, the queue circles back to the first user on the list. This continues until an idle user is found or all users have been visited.

Regular: Incoming calls to the queue start on the first user on the list and continue all the provisioned users sequentially, until an idle user is found or the end of the list is reached.

Uniform: Incoming calls to the queue are presented to the user who has been idle the longest.

Weighted: Incoming calls to the queue are presented to the user beginning with the highest weight assignment. Once the user with the lowest weight assignment is reached calls are routed to users with zero weight assignments. Sum of all weight assignments must equal to 100%. Queue configuration allows callers with an option to opt out of the queue.



Queue greeting options: Entrance Greeting: Option to select between system greeting or upload custom greetings. A maximum of 4 custom greetings can be uploaded.

Comfort Message: Option to select between system greeting or upload custom greetings. A maximum of 4 custom greetings can be uploaded.

On-Hold Message: Option to select between system greeting or upload custom greetings. A maximum of 2 custom greetings can be uploaded.

Wait message options: place in line or estimated wait time.

For additional details, refer to One Talk Administrator Guide