|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
TCL 40 XE 5G Overview
Find all TCL 40 XE 5G Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your TCL 40 XE 5G for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your 40 XE 5G.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
Features
Activate Basic Visual Voicemail - TCL
Here's how to activate Visual Voicemail on your TCL smartphone.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use Maps
Here's how to use the Maps app on your iPhone to find directions or your current location.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use the Find My app
Here's how to use the Find My app to remotely locate, lock and erase your iPhone.
How to Use
Call Waiting - Smartphone
Here's how to answer call on your Android or BlackBerry smartphone while you're on another call.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Export Contact / Address Book Info to.CSV Files - Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook
Here's how export contacts from your device to comma-separated value (.csv) files via Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Add a Loyalty / Rewards Program
Here's how to add a loyalty or rewards card to Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Initial Setup - Add a Payment Card
If you're adding a card during the initial setup of Google Pay, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Make an In-Store Purchase
Here's how to make an in-store purchase with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Redeem a Gift or Loyalty Card
Here's how to redeem a gift or loyalty card with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Remove a Card
Here's how to remove your card info from the Google Pay app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Set Default Payment Card
Here's how to set your default payment method in Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Move Pictures / Videos to Device - Android Smartphone
To transfer pictures and videos between from a computer / PC to an Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Power Cycling and Launching Mobile Web Browser
Here's how to power cycle your device and access the Mobile Web 2.0 browser on your device.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Set up Verizon Prepaid Service - Android
Here's how to activate prepaid service on an Android device.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Activate / Set Up Device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your TCL 40 XE 5G for everyday use.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Gmail™ (Google™) account to your TCL 40 XE 5G lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your TCL 40 XE 5G if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Sleep, Display size, etc.) for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your TCL 40 XE 5G doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your TCL 40 XE 5G to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Change Network Mode
If your TCL 40 XE 5G drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Check Device Storage
Here's how to check available space if your TCL 40 XE 5G runs slowly / crashes, apps freeze or you can't save media.
Troubleshooting
TCL 40 XE 5G - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your TCL 40 XE 5G has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 40 XE 5G - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your TCL 40 XE 5G to improve performance.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your TCL 40 XE 5G makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 40 XE 5G - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your TCL 40 XE 5G are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your TCL 40 XE 5Gx or turn it on or off.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL 40 XE 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL 40 XE 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your TCL 40 XE 5G isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) functionality on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your TCL 40 XE 5G to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your TCL 40 XE 5G and a computer.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your TCL 40 XE 5G to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Place a Conference Call
The conference call function on your TCL 40 XE 5G lets you talk with multiple people simultaneously so up to 6 parties can participate in the same conversation.
Troubleshooting
TCL 40 XE 5G - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your TCL 40 XE 5G into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your TCL 40 XE 5G can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Reset All Settings
If your TCL 40 XE 5G crashes, resets or runs slow, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
TCL 40 XE 5G - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your TCL 40 XE 5G crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your TCL 40 XE 5G can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your TCL 40 XE 5G if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your TCL 40 XE 5G into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Set Date and Time
If your TCL 40 XE 5G shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your TCL 40 XE 5G when the screen is locked.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your TCL 40 XE 5G.
Troubleshooting
TCL 40 XE 5G - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your TCL 40 XE 5G to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your TCL 40 XE 5G offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your TCL 40 XE 5G on or off.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your TCL 40 XE 5G on or off.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your TCL 40 XE 5G on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your TCL 40 XE 5G provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your TCL 40 XE 5G to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your TCL 40 XE 5G on or off.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your TCL 40 XE 5G doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your TCL 40 XE 5G on or off.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your TCL 40 XE 5G to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 40 XE 5G - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your TCL 40 XE 5G is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
Troubleshooting
TCL 40 XE 5G - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your TCL 40 XE 5G uses.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your TCL 40 XE 5G was imported from.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your TCL 40 XE 5G is running.
Apps & Widgets
TCL 40 XE 5G - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
Features
TCL 40 XE 5G - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Add / Remove Face Recognition
Here's how to set up and remove facial recognition on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your TCL 40 XE 5G vibrates to alert you of an incoming call, text or other notification.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your TCL 40 XE 5G.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your TCL 40 XE 5G.
Troubleshooting
TCL 40 XE 5G Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your TCL 40 XE 5G. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
TCL 40 XE 5G User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your TCL 40 XE 5G. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs
Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.