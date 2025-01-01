|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION Overview
Find all TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your TAB FAMILY EDITION.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Clear App Cache and Data
If your Android device runs slow, crashes or resets, or apps freeze, here's how to clear cached data.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Download and Install App
Here's how to download and install the Roadside Assistance app on your smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Top Ten Support Requests & Resources - IBM MaaS360
Here are the top ten support requests & resources for the MaaS360.
Apps & Widgets
Access Roadside Assistance
Here's how to set up and log in to roadside assistance on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Add Users on Core - MobileIron
Here's info on how to add users on Core for your MobileIron service.
Apps & Widgets
Allow / Require / Forbid Apps on Devices - MobileIron
Here's info on how to allow / require / forbid apps on your MobileIron devices.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installation from Unknown Sources - Android
Here's how to download apps from sources other than the Google Play store.
Apps & Widgets
Apple Article - iPhone, iPad, or iPod not recognized in iTunes for Windows
If your iOS device won't connect to iTunes on your PC, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Assign User and Admin Roles - MobileIron
Here's how to set allowed functions for users and administrators in MobileIron.
How to Use
Battery Issues - Battery Usage
This outlines potential causes of battery issues (device not charging / holding a charge, short battery life).
How to Use
Battery Troubleshooting Basics
Here's how to extend battery life and troubleshoot battery issues on your phone.
Apps & Widgets
Check Apps Reviewed by Verizon Wireless
Here's how to run a health check on your device to make sure everything's in order.
How to Use
Check Verizon Data Service usage (Prepaid) - Android Tablet
Here's how to check your data on your prepaid, Android tablet.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Charging Ports
Here's how to help determine if your device has a damaged charging port.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Hardware Modifications
Here's how to determine your device has hardware modifications.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Screen
Here's how to help determine if your device has screen damage.
Troubleshooting
Check for Physical Damage - Separated Hinges
Here's how to help determine if your device has physical damage to the hinge.
Troubleshooting
Check for Water Damage
Here's how to help determine if your device has liquid damage.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Add a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to add a bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Allow / Block Browser Cookies
If you can't browse the internet or view website images via the Chrome browser on your device, view this info.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Delete a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to delete a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Edit a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to edit a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Open a Browser Bookmark
Here's how to open a saved bookmark via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Chrome Browser - Android - Save Pictures from Browser
Here's how to save a photo via the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Configure the Email Client to Leave Messages on Server after Retrieval
View this info on leaving email messages on the server after retrieval.
How to Use
Configure the Email Client to Leave Messages on Server after Retrieval - Macintosh
Here's how to leave a copy of messages on the server after you retrieve them.
How to Use
Content Transfer Center
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Troubleshooting
Damaged Device Fee FAQs
Learn about the Damaged Device Fee that's charged if you turn in your device for a Certified Like-New Replacement and your returned device has been misused.
How to Use
Delete Paired Bluetooth Connection - Android
Here's how to remove a Bluetooth connection from your Android device.
How to Use
Delete Temporary Internet Files and Cookies - Safari
Here's how to clear temporary internet files and cookies for the Safari web browser on your Macintosh computer.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Disable Work Offline - Internet Browser
Here's how to check if you're offline if you can't connect to the internet via a computer with Internet Explorer, Chrome, or Firefox.
Apps & Widgets
Download and Install App - MobileIron
Here's how to install the MobileIron app on your Android, iOS or Windows device.
How to Use
Download and Install Samsung Gear Manager - Android
Here's how to install Samsung Gear Manager on your Android device.
How to Use
Export / Import / Synchronize Contacts - Comma Separated Values (.csv) File or Vcard
Here's how to export contacts to or import contacts from a .csv file or Vcard.
How to Use
Export Contacts as a Comma Separated Values (*.csv) File - Yahoo! Mail
Here's how to export your contacts to a CSV file using Yahoo Mail.
Apps & Widgets
Field Force Manager FAQs
Learn about Field Force Manager, a service that helps you monitor and communicate with your workers in the field.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Locate Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Follow Customer's Cases - MobileIron
Here's how to look up and follow a customer's support cases in MobileIron.
How to Use
Forgot Verizon Data Service Username / Password (Prepaid) - Android Tablet
Here's how to view your username or reset your password for your Verizon data service on your Android™ tablet.
How to Use
Format SD / Memory Card via PC
Here's how to format or erase your SD / memory card using a computer.
Troubleshooting
Garbled Message
Here's some info that about garbled messages and ways to avoid them.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Auto Signature
Here's how to add, edit or remove a signature for your Gmail messages on your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Compose and Send a Message
Here's how to compose and send a Gmail message from your Android device.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Delete Messages
Here's how to delete Gmail messages from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Manage Notifications
Here's how to manage your Gmail notification settings for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - Reply to a Message
Here's how to reply to a Gmail message from your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Google Maps - Download an Offline Map
If you can't get online or want to avoid global data charges while traveling, here's how to download a map.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Update Apps
Here's how to manually or automatically update your Play Store apps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - View Recent Apps
Here's how to view Play Store apps you've recently downloaded or updated.
How to Use
How to Check Your Internet Connection Speed
This page explains how to test connection speeds for your wireless devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, mobile hotspot, router, etc.), as well as some important considerations that may pertain to your experience.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Apps & Widgets
LDAP Return Codes - MobileIron
Here's info on LDAP Return Codes for your MobileIron service.
Apps & Widgets
LDAP Sync History Error - MobileIron
Here's info on how to view the LDAP Sync History Error for your MobileIron service.
Apps & Widgets
Labels and What is a Dynamic (Filter) Label - MobileIron
Here's info on labels and Dynamic (Filter) Labels for MobileIron.
How to Use
Manage Facebook Privacy
If you want to change your Facebook privacy or security, here's how to access those options.
Apps & Widgets
Manage Labels - MobileIron
Here's how to manage Knowledge Base labels for Mobile Iron.
How to Use
Manage Plan - Prepaid Android Tablet
Here's how to change the Prepaid Verizon data service plan on an Android tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Manage SSL Certificates on MobileIron Core and Sentry - MobileIron
Here's info on how to manage SSL Certificates on MobileIron Core and Sentry.
Apps & Widgets
Manually Quarantine a Device - MobileIron
Here's how to manually quarantine a device via the MobileIron support site.
How to Use
My Verizon Website - Locate the SIM PIN / PUK
If your SIM card is locked and you're unable to make or receive calls or connect to internet, here's how to find the SIM unlock PIN / PUK.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Android - Device Health Check
Here's how to identify / fix common issues on your Android device via the My Verizon app.
Apps & Widgets
My Verizon app - Manage Services
Here's how to manage services (e.g., Verizon Cloud, Device Protection, etc.) via the My Verizon app.
How to Use
Power & Charging Issues - Non-Removable Battery Devices
If you're having issues with your non-removable battery charging or not holding a charge, view this info.
How to Use
Protect Against Downloading Ransomware Malware - Android
Here's info to help protect your Android device against ransomware.
How to Use
Remove Ransomware From the Device - Android
Here's how to remove ransomware from your device.
Apps & Widgets
Renew Apple MDM Certificate for MobileIron Core 9 - MobileIron
Here's how to renew your Apple device's Mobile Device Management certificate in MobileIron.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Locate Service Center
Here's how to search for a service center with your smartphone via the Roadside Assistance app.
Apps & Widgets
Roadside Assistance - Request Assistance
Here's how to request assistance using the Roadside assistance app on your Android device.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Set Up Verizon Prepaid Data Service - Android Tablet
Here's how to set up Verizon Prepaid data service for your Android tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Support Portal User Administration Guide - MobileIron
Here's how to access the Support Portal User Administration Guide for MobileIron.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes
Here's how to sync the contacts, calendar, etc. on your iPhone / iPad with iTunes.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Info (Contacts, Mail Accounts, etc.)
Here's how to sync iTunes email, contacts, calendar, etc.
Apps & Widgets
Syncing with iTunes - Media (Apps, Music, Movies, etc.)
Here's how to sync media (e.g., apps, music, movies, etc.) with iTunes.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Add a Contact
Here's how to add a contact to your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Add a User Account
Here's how to add a user profile so multiple people can use your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Add an Existing Google Account
Here's how to add your Google (Gmail) account on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Sleep, Display size, etc.) for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving messages or other notifications.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Check Device Storage
If your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION to improve performance.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Edit / Remove a User Account
Here's how to modify or delete a user account on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION or turn it on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Link / Unlink Contacts
Here's how to link or unlink duplicate contacts in your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings if your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, videos or music files between your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION and a computer.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Network Mode Settings
Here's how to view the network mode settings on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Power Up in Safe Mode
Here's how to boot your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private .
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Reset All Settings
If your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION crashes, resets or runs slow, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Restart in Safe Mode
Here's how to restart your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION into Safe Mode to help determine if an app is causing it to freeze, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Set Date and Time
If your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION when the screen is locked.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Set Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change notification sounds on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Sign In / Out
Here's how to sign in/out of additional user accounts set up on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION on or off.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Mobile / Wi-Fi Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn Mobile Hotspot for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION on or off.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION uses.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION was imported from.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION is running.
Apps & Widgets
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION vibrates to alert you of a notification.
How to Use
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements to your TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION.
Troubleshooting
TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION Troubleshooting Assistant
Find all TCL TAB FAMILY EDITION Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features & troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Troubleshooting
Test Device in Safe Mode - Android
Safe Mode helps to determine if an app is causing your device to freeze / reset / run slowly.
How to Use
Top 10 things to do with your tablet
Learn how to set up your tablet with important features and functions. Get the most out of your new tablet with these practical tips.
How to Use
Transfer Content with Samsung Smart Switch Mobile App
Here's how to transfer your data from your old device to your current Samsung phone.
Apps & Widgets
Turn Emergency Mode On / Off - Samsung
Here's how to conserve battery on your Samsung device if you're in an emergency situation.
How to Use
Turn TalkBack / Screen Reader On or Off - Android
Here's how to turn TalkBack / Screen reader for your Android device on or off.
How to Use
Unlock a Gmail Account
Here's how to unlock your Gmail Account if you don't know your username or password.
How to Use
Validate Emergency Address (E911)
Here's info on validating your Emergency Address (E911).
Apps & Widgets
Verify Google Apps Status - Android
Here's how to check the status of reported Play Store app issues on your Android smartphone.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Android - Print Pictures
Here's how to order printed pictures from Verizon Cloud on your Android device.
How to Use
Verizon Cloud - Website - View Storage Meter / Upgrade Memory
Here's how to increase or check your Verizon Cloud storage space via the Cloud website.
Apps & Widgets
Verizon Cloud - Website - Windows - Download Media
Here's how to upload, download and manage your media and documents via the Verizon Cloud website on your Windows computer.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
Troubleshooting
Video: Preparing for International Travel(length: 3:20)
Prepare for International Travel by choosing your own travel plan and turning on your devices travel settings.
Length: 3:20
Troubleshooting
Video: Troubleshooting a Wi-Fi Connection(length: 2:55)
Having issues with your Wi-Fi connection? Have no fear! Follow these simple steps to get your Wi-Fi connection up and running.
Length: 2:55