LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW Overview
Find all LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
Troubleshooting
LG V60 ThinQ 5G - Troubleshooting Assistant | Verizon
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your LG V60 ThinQ 5G. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G - User Guide (PDF) | Verizon
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your LG V60 ThinQ 5G. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your V50 ThinQ 5G.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Font size, Bold text, etc.) for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your V60 ThinQ 5G UW doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your V60 ThinQ 5G UW to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to take a screenshot on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Change Network Mode
If your V60 ThinQ 5G UW drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Check Device Storage
If your LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues..
Troubleshooting
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your V60 ThinQ 5G UW has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW to improve performance.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW or turn it on or off.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your V60 ThinQ 5G UW if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your V50 ThinQ 5G.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your V60 ThinQ 5G UW lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Manage Contactless Payments
Here's how to use the 'Tap & pay' service with your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
If your V60 ThinQ 5G UW isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email, here's how to check Do Not Disturb settings.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, Wi-Fi name, timeout settings, etc.) on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) feature on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Manage TTY Settings
Here's how to change the TTY settings on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer picture, video or music files between your V60 ThinQ 5G UW and a computer.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Power Up in Safe Mode
If your V60 ThinQ 5G UW becomes slow or freezes immediately after starting up, this generally happens because of a third-party app interfering with the system. Booting into Safe Mode starts only the default system apps, offering a helpful way to determine which one is causing the issue and remove it.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record sounds and listen to them on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Reset All Settings
If your V60 ThinQ 5G UW crashes, resets or runs slow, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your V60 ThinQ 5G UW crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your V60 ThinQ 5G UW can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
Troubleshooting
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your V60 ThinQ 5G UW if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Set Date and Time
If your V60 ThinQ 5G UW shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW when the screen is locked.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your V60 ThinQ 5G.
Troubleshooting
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your V60 ThinQ 5G UW to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW on or off.
Apps & Widgets
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW on or off.
Apps & Widgets
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G UW provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
Features
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn HD Voice & Video On / Off
Here's how to turn HD voice and video calling for your V60 ThinQ 5G on or off.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot for your V60 ThinQ 5G on or off.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW doesn't rotate or flip.
Features
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW on or off.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your V60 ThinQ 5G to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your V60 ThinQ 5G UW is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Unlock Screen
Here's how to unlock the screen on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Use Multi Window
Here's how to run multiple apps for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW on the same screen.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your V60 ThinQ 5G uses.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc. ) for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW was imported from.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View Device ID
Here's how to view the device ID (IMEI) for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and / or videos on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your V60 ThinQ 5G UW is running.
Apps & Widgets
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
Features
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., Extreme alerts, AMBER alerts, etc.) for your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your V60 ThinQ 5G.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW vibrates to alert you of an incoming call, text or other notification.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your V60 ThinQ 5G UW.
How to Use
LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your LG V60, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (LG) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the LG Software Upgrade Assistant on your PC or Mac.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42