|
LG WING™ 5G Overview
Find all LG WING 5G Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your LG Wing 5G for everyday use.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your WING 5G.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your LG Wing 5G.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - LG
Here's how to download apps on your LG device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
Troubleshooting
Device Won't Turn On / Off - LG
Here's some info that helps if your LG device doesn't turn on or off.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
How to Use
LG WING 5G Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your LG WING 5G, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
LG WING 5G Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your LG WING 5G. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
LG WING User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your LG WING. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Activate / Set Up Device
These steps guide you through setting up and customizing your LG Wing 5G for everyday use.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your LG Wing™ 5G lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your LG Wing 5G if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Font, etc.) for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your LG Wing 5G doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your LG Wing 5G to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Change Network Mode
If your LG Wing 5G drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Check Device Storage
If your LG Wing™ 5G is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
LG Wing 5G - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your LG Wing 5G has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
LG Wing 5G - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Wing 5G to improve performance.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your LG WING 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your LG Wing™ 5G makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
LG Wing 5G - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your LG Wing 5G (e.g., Calculator, Google Play Store, etc.) can't be uninstalled. However, they can be disabled to free up resources and reduce clutter on your device.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your LG Wing 5G or turn it on / off.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your LG Wing 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your LG Wing 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your LG Wing 5G lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Manage Contactless Payments
Here's how to use the 'Tap & pay' service with your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's info on updating work email settings for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
If your LG Wing 5G isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email, here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) functionality on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Manage TTY Settings
Here's how to change the TTY settings on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your LG Wing 5G to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, video or music files between your LG Wing 5G and a computer.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your LG Wing™ 5G to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your LG Wing 5G.
Troubleshooting
LG Wing 5G - Power Up in Safe Mode
If your LG Wing 5G becomes slow or freezes immediately after starting up, this generally happens because of a third-party app interfering with the system. Booting into Safe Mode starts only the default system apps, offering a helpful way to determine which one is causing the issue and remove it.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Record and Play Sound File - Voice Recorder
Here's how to record sounds and listen to them on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your LG Wing™ 5G can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Reset All Settings
If your LG Wing 5G, resets or runs slow, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
LG Wing 5G - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your LG Wing 5G crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your LG Wing 5G can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your LG Wing 5G if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your LG Wing™ 5G in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Set Date and Time
If your LG Wing 5G shows the incorrect date and / or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your LG Wing 5G when the screen is locked.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your LG Wing 5G.
Troubleshooting
LG Wing 5G - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your LG Wing 5G to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your LG Wing™ 5G offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your LG Wing 5G on or off.
Apps & Widgets
LG Wing 5G - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your LG Wing 5G on or off.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your LG Wing 5G on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Wing 5G provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your LG Wing™ 5G to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot for your LG Wing 5G on or off.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your LG Wing 5G doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your LG Wing 5G on or off.
Features
LG Wing 5G - Turn Voice & Video On / Off - HD Voice
Here's how to turn HD voice and video for your LG Wing 5G on or off.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Unblock SIM PIN
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN associated with your LG Wing 5G.
Apps & Widgets
LG Wing 5G - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your LG Wing 5G is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Use Multi Window
Here's how to run multiple apps for your LG Wing 5G on the same screen.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine which apps use the most power on your LG Wing 5G.
Troubleshooting
LG Wing 5G - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your LG Wing 5G uses.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Use Time, Standby Time, etc. ) for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your LG Wing 5G was imported from.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View Pictures / Videos
Here's how to view pictures and/or videos on your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your LG Wing 5G is running.
Apps & Widgets
LG Wing 5G - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your LG Wing 5G.
Features
LG Wing 5G - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your LG Wing 5G vibrates to alert you of an incoming call, text or other notification.
How to Use
LG Wing 5G - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your LG Wing 5G.
How to Use
Manage Adaptive Battery / Battery Optimization Settings - Android (LG)
Adaptive Battery or Battery optimization helps conserve battery power on your LG device and is turned on by default.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (LG) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the LG Software Upgrade Assistant on your PC or Mac.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42