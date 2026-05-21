Internet Basics
The essentials you need to know about what the internet is and how to get cable, fiber or fixed wireless internet access at home. Learn the basics at Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.21.2026
Internet Speed Classifications: Simplifying internet speeds
¿Tienes una velocidad de internet buena o una velocidad de internet lenta? Descubre qué se considera Internet de alta velocidad y entérate cómo aprovechar el servicio de internet.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 4.23.2026
Wi-Fi
Definición y explicación de Wi-Fi. Conoce qué significa Wi-Fi en el diccionario de términos técnicos de Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 4.23.2026
Antivirus
Definición y explicación de antivirus. Descubre más sobre el significado de antivirus en el diccionario de términos técnicos de Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
¿Qué es una VPN?
¿Estás pensando en implementar una VPN en tu hogar? Descubre más sobre qué es, cómo funciona y mucho más con Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
Ancho de banda
Definición y explicación del ancho de banda. Descubre más sobre el significado del ancho de banda en el diccionario de términos técnicos de Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
Programa una cita en la tienda de Verizon
Ahorra tiempo y evita las filas programando una cita en línea en una tienda Verizon. Aprende cómo encontrar una tienda Verizon cerca de ti y reservar tu visita en minutos.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
Streaming
Definición y explicación de streaming. Descubre más sobre el significado del streaming en el diccionario de términos técnicos de Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.5.2026
Conquer dead zones with Verizon satellite messaging
Stay connected even beyond cell towers—learn how Verizon satellite messaging works on select Android and iPhone devices.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 10.17.2025
How to suspend and reconnect your Verizon wireless service
With Verizon, it’s easy to temporarily suspend your service and then get it turned back on. Learn more about how to suspend or reconnect your Verizon service.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 8.26.2025
What’s the difference between 4G LTE and 5G? Understanding network speeds
Learn how 4G LTE and 5G work to provide speed, coverage and performance. Plus, find out which network is best for your needs at home or on the go.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 6.19.2025
Velocidades 4G LTE vs. tu red doméstica
Wondering how 4G LTE speed stacks up against other internet options? Compare speeds and use cases to find the best fit for streaming, working and more.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 6.19.2025
How to setup your Wi-Fi Backup
Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup is an internet back up plan for when your internet is down and you need to stay connected. Learn more about how to setup your Wi-Fi Backup today.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.27.2025
Fibra óptica
Definition and explanation of fiber optics. Learn more about the meaning of fiber optics from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 11.13.2024
Banda ancha
Definition and explanation of broadband. Learn more about the meaning of broadband from Verizon's dictionary of technical terms.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 11.13.2024
Cómo usar tu smartphone como hotspot móvil
Looking for Wi-Fi while you’re on the go? With these simple steps, you can connect your laptop, tablet and other devices using your smartphone’s mobile hotspot.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 6.27.2023
10 artículos indispensables para trabajar desde casa
Working from home is a popular trend, but it can be difficult to stay productive. Equipping yourself with the proper hardware, internet connection, and work environment is essential.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 4.18.2023
Cómo las casas inteligentes pueden ahorrar energía y ayudarte a gastar menos
Learn how to save energy and money with smart home design. Check out tips and tricks like checking your internet connection and getting a rebate from your power company.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 3.30.2023
Renueva tu hogar con esta tecnología de vanguardia para el hogar inteligente
Learn how to make your house a smart home. From Google Nest to video baby monitors, Verizon has all the tech and accessories you need to make your home smart.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 3.30.2023
Hazlo tú mismo: ¿Cómo se convierte un televisor en un Smart TV?
From smart speakers to high speed connections, learn about the best ways to turn your TV into a smart TV.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
How to get Wi-Fi wherever you go
Wi-Fi is often preferable for mobile internet access over cellular data. How can you get Wi-Fi access on the go? This guide will provide information on the various ways and tools you can use to access the internet, no matter where your travels take you.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Qué hacer con tu smartphone usado
If you’re wondering what to do with your old smartphone, check out this list of options. From recycling to donating, there are many ways to pass it on.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Actualizar tu dispositivo de Verizon
Looking into possibly buying a new smartphone? Whether your contract is up or you need a device that better suits your lifestyle, here's what to think about when it's time for a Verizon upgrade.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Cómo usar llamadas Wi-Fi y hotspots móviles
Stay safely connected, all the time and nearly everywhere. Learn more about wi-fi calling and the latest mobile hotspots from Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
How to use a Wi-Fi extender or Wi-Fi booster, plus other tips to improve your internet
Undependable home Wi-Fi can be frustrating, but there are ways to improve signal strength and access by checking your Wi-Fi router and adding a Wi-Fi booster.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.14.2023
Device trade-in value: How much is my phone worth?
Wondering how much your current phone is worth? Learn more about trading in your phone at Verizon.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.3.2023
2 easy ways to connect an Android phone to a Mac computer
Easy tools and tricks for transferring files, photos, software & more between your Android device and Apple computer. All it takes is USB cable or Wi-Fi access.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 1.2.2023
From Smartphone to Smart Home: Your Top Questions Answered
The latest advancements in mobile tech let you adjust your thermostat, turn on the lights and lock your door, even when you’re away.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.26.2022
Cómo agregar una tablet a tu plan de Verizon
Thinking about adding a tablet to your Verizon plan? Here's how to activate your tablet and choose the right data plan.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 11.18.2021
How to clean your cell phone and keep it germ-free
Estas son algunas sugerencias para ayudarte a elegir limpiadores aptos para tecnología, paños para pantallas y otros productos para cuidar tus dispositivos.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 6.25.2021
Checking credit on Verizon: A 4-step overview
A brief overview of the simple process of checking your credit requirements on Verizon. See if you are eligible for our Device Payment Program.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.5.2021
¿Pediste tu teléfono de Verizon? Aquí te decimos cómo encontrarlo
Losing your phone can be expensive or put important information at risk. With Verizon's help, here's how to find a lost phone.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 2.5.2021
Ringtones: how to get and use them
From free ringtones to customizable ringbacks, learn how to get unique ringtones for Android and iPhone. Learn about Zedge ringtones and more.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 8.20.2020
What are phone bands (GSM, CDMA) and why do they matter?
The bands that support cellular service — CDMA or GSM — affect both phone carrier and phone type. Understand these key terms for to make the best choices for you.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.27.2020
How to Make an International Call (and How Much it Costs)
No matter where in the world you're traveling to, here's a quick list of simple and affordable ways you can make international calls with ease.Fecha de verificación del artículo: 5.27.2020
What is cell phone addiction and how can you prevent it?
Smartphones have become a necessary part of everyday life. However, if you’re withdrawing from the world, experiencing depression, or feeling anxious when you can’t check your phone, you may have a cell phone addiction.Article review date:
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Este contenido se comparte solo con fines informativos. Toda la información que se incluye en esta página está sujeta a cambio sin previo aviso.Verizon no es responsable de ningún daño, ya sea directo o indirecto, que surja del uso o de la fiabilidad del contenido antes mencionado, o que esté relacionado con este.