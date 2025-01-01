|
LG Velvet™ 5G UW Overview
Find all LG Velvet 5G UW Support information here. Learn how to activate, set up features and troubleshoot issues with our FAQs, how-to guides and videos.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Velvet 5G UW.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Velvet 5G UW.
Information
Top 10 things to do with your smartphone
Learn how to set up your smartphone with important features and functions. Get the most out of your phone with this list of practical tips.
Information
Transfer contacts & media
Find the best way to transfer your pictures, videos, contacts and other content from one device to another. See step-by-step instructions for devices by operating system.
Information
How to find your lost or stolen phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
Additional support
Browse other topics
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
Accessibility Settings - Android
Here's how to configure common accessibility settings for your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Activate New Device - Existing Verizon Customer
Here's how to activate a new device on the Verizon network if you already have an active account.
Apps & Widgets
Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources - LG
Here's how to download apps on your LG device from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 13 - Unauthorized ESN
If you hear a "Your cellular number is either not active or is invalid. Please dial *611..." message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 19 - Calling Restrictions Prohibit Dialing Beyond Your Service Area
View this info if you hear a "calling restrictions" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 2 - Invalid Number
View this info if you hear a 'cannot complete your call... check number and try again' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 21 - Mismatched ESN
If you hear a "We are unable to process your call due to conflicting serial number data" message when placing a call, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 3 - Suspended Service
If you receive an "Announcement 3" message and can't complete a call, check out this info.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 39 - Authentication Error
View this info if you hear an 'Announcement 39' message when placing a call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 4 - Dialing Change
View this info if you get a message that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 7 - Toll And International Deny Origination Announcement
View this info if you hear 'long distance or international dialing is not included with your service' message when making a long-distance / International call.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 8 - All circuits are busy
View this info if you hear an "all circuits are busy" message when making calls.
Troubleshooting
Announcement 9 - Roamer Dialing Instructions
View this info if you hear a roaming message when making calls.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use Maps
Here's how to use the Maps app on your iPhone to find directions or your current location.
How to Use
Apple iPhone - Use the Find My app
Here's how to use the Find My app to remotely locate, lock and erase your iPhone.
How to Use
Call Waiting - Smartphone
Here's how to answer call on your Android or BlackBerry smartphone while you're on another call.
Troubleshooting
Can't receive or send text messages | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble sending or receiving text messages on your device? Our troubleshooter can help determine if there is an issue with your device settings or apps.
How to Use
Cancel Text Messaging Subscriptions
Here's how to cancel text messaging subscriptions from your phone.
Features
Cancel or Remove Apps - Media Center (Get It Now)
Here's how to cancel or remove Media Center (Get It Now Apps) from your basic phone.
Troubleshooting
Connection issues, iPhone & Android network settings | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
How to Use
Deregister iMessage - Cannot Send/Receive SMS/MMS On a Non-Apple Device
Here's info to help If you're unable to send or receive SMS / MMS messages on a Non-Apple device.
How to Use
Device Locking FAQs
To prevent identity theft and fraud, devices bought from Verizon are locked and cannot be used on another carrier's network for the first 60 days after purchase.
Troubleshooting
Device Won't Turn On / Off - LG
Here's some info that helps if your LG device doesn't turn on or off.
Troubleshooting
Email not working on iPhone, Android.
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Ensure Picture / Video Message does not Exceed File Size Limit
If you're having issues sending/receiving pictures and videos, here's some info regarding size limits.
How to Use
Export Contact / Address Book Info to.CSV Files - Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook
Here's how export contacts from your device to comma-separated value (.csv) files via Microsoft Windows Mail / Microsoft Outlook.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Erase Device
Here's info on how to remotely locate and erase your Android device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Lock Device
Here's how to use Find My Device to remotely locate and lock your device.
How to Use
Find My Device - Android - Remotely Ring Device
Here's how to make your Android device remotely ring so you can locate it.
How to Use
GPS Location Settings - Android
Here's how to view / change GPS location settings, which can affect battery life and location accuracy.
How to Use
Gmail for Android - View Messages
Here's how to view a Gmail message on your Android smartphone / tablet.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Current Location
Here's how to find your current location in Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Maps - Find Driving Directions
Here's how to find driving directions with Google Maps.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Add a Loyalty / Rewards Program
Here's how to add a loyalty or rewards card to Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Initial Setup - Add a Payment Card
If you're adding a card during the initial setup of Google Pay, view this info.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Make an In-Store Purchase
Here's how to make an in-store purchase with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Redeem a Gift or Loyalty Card
Here's how to redeem a gift or loyalty card with Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Remove a Card
Here's how to remove your card info from the Google Pay app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pay - Set Default Payment Card
Here's how to set your default payment method in Google Pay.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Contact App Developers
Here's how to report problems or submit suggestions for apps on your Android smartphone / tablet via the Play Store.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Install Apps
Here's how to install / download apps from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
How to Use
How to Clean / Disinfect Your Device
Here's how to properly clean / disinfect / sanitize your smartphone / tablet / basic phone / smartwatch / jetpack.
Troubleshooting
How to activate a Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to activate a Verizon phone whether you’re bringing your own device or purchased a new one from Verizon.
Troubleshooting
How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubleshooter
Learn how to turn various types of phones on and off, as well as how to restart these devices without having to power them off completely.
How to Use
How to use Verizon Cloud
Get step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for and use Verizon Cloud online. Upload and back up your contacts, pictures, videos, music, documents and more.
Troubleshooting
I don't have service | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Install & update mobile phone apps and keep apps from crashing | Verizon Troubleshooter
Click to learn how to install apps on iPhone and Android phones and troubleshoot app issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Internet or Wi-Fi connection for mobile phone is slow | Verizon Troubleshooter
Get help troubleshooting your slow internet or data connection, such as why cellular data is not working.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Add / Remove Speed Dial Number
Here's how to add or remove a speed dial number on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Network
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your LG Velvet™ 5G UW lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your Velvet 5G UW if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen timeout, Font size, Bold text, etc.) for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Velvet 5G UW doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your Velvet 5G UW to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Block / Unblock Numbers
Here's how to block messages and send unwanted calls directly to Voicemail for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Change Network Mode
If your Velvet 5G UW drops calls due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Check Device Storage
If your LG Velvet™ 5G UW is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
LG Velvet 5G UW - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Velvet 5G UW has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
LG Velvet 5G UW - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Velvet 5G UW to improve performance.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., flash, timer, front / rear camera, etc.) for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your LG Velvet™ 5G UW makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
LG Velvet 5G UW - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your Velvet 5G UW (e.g., Calculator, Google Play Store, etc.) can't be uninstalled. However, they can be disabled to free up resources and reduce clutter on your device.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Velvet 5G UW or turn it on or off.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Velvet 5G UW if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won't start up.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Velvet 5G UW if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Insert / Remove SIM Card
Here's how to properly insert or remove a SIM card for your LG Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Link / Unlink Contacts
Your Velvet 5G UW lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings if your Velvet 5G UW isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Manage RTT Settings
Here's how to use the real-time text (RTT) functionality on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Manage TTY Settings
Here's how to change the TTY settings on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your Velvet 5G UW to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer pictures, video or music files between your Velvet 5G UW and a computer.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your LG Velvet™ 5G UW to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Place a Conference Call
Here's how to place a conference call from your Velvet 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
LG Velvet 5G UW - Power Up in Safe Mode
If your Velvet 5G UW becomes slow or freezes immediately after starting up, this generally happens because of a third-party app interfering with the system. Booting into Safe Mode starts only the default system apps, offering a helpful way to determine which one is causing the issue and remove it.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Record and Play Sound File
Here's how to record and play a sound file on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Google™ (Gmail™) account from your LG Velvet™ 5G UW can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Reset All Settings
If your Velvet 5G UW crashes, resets or runs slowly or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
LG Velvet 5G UW - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your Velvet 5G UW crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your Velvet 5G UW can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Velvet 5G UW if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your LG Velvet™ 5G UW in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Set Date and Time
If your Velvet 5G UW shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your Velvet 5G UW when the screen is locked.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Set Ringtones / Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change ringtones / notification sounds on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Share Picture / Video from Gallery
Here's how to share a saved picture or video from your Velvet 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
LG Velvet 5G UW - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your Velvet 5G UW to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Touch Screen Settings
Here's how to adjust the touch screen sensitivity for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Set your LG Velvet™ 5G UW offline by shutting off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth®. This helps save battery or fix connection issues. Turn it off when you want to connect.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your Velvet 5G UW on or off.
Apps & Widgets
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your Velvet 5G UW on or off.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Velvet 5G UW on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your LG Velvet™ 5G UW provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your LG Velvet™ 5G UW to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot for your Velvet 5G UW on or off.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn One-Handed Operations On / Off
Here's how to turn one-handed operations for your Velvet 5G UW on or off.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn 'Battery saver' on or off to help manage battery performance for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Premium SMS Permissions On / Off
Here's how to change permissions to allow or block sending premium texts from your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your Velvet 5G UW doesn't rotate or flip.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Video Calling On / Off
Here's how to turn Video Calling for your Velvet 5G UW on or off.
Features
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Voice & Video On / Off - HD Voice
Here's how to turn HD voice and video calling for your Velvet 5G UW on or off.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
When turned on, Wi-Fi Calling may improve indoor call quality for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Velvet 5G UW to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
LG Velvet 5G UW - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Velvet 5G UW is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Use Speakerphone
Here's how to utilize the speakerphone functionality on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View / Delete Call History
Here's how to view or clear the call history or delete individual calls from your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view / add / remove panels and set a default Home screen panel for your Velvet 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
LG Velvet 5G UW - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your Velvet 5G UW uses.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc. ) for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your Velvet 5G UW was imported from.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Velvet 5G UW is running.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - View and Reply to an Email Message
Here's how to view and reply to an email message from your Velvet 5G UW.
Apps & Widgets
LG Velvet 5G UW - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Velvet 5G UW.
Features
LG Velvet 5G UW - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your Velvet 5G UW vibrates to alert you of an incoming call, text or other notification.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Capture and Share a Picture / Video
Here's how to take a picture or record a video then share from your Velvet 5G UW.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your LG Velvet 5G UW, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
LG Velvet 5G UW Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your LG Velvet 5G UW. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your LG Velvet 5G UW. Learn about set up, advanced feature use and navigation.
How to Use
LG Velvet 5G UW - Add / Remove Fingerprint Recognition
Here's how to set up and manage fingerprint recognition to unlock your Velvet 5G UW.
Troubleshooting
Lost or stolen phone FAQs - Report unauthorized charges
Still seeing charges on your lost or stolen phone? Learn how to report unauthorized use and dispute fraudulent charges to your Verizon account.
How to Use
Magnification Gestures / Touch Zoom - Android
Here's how to configure your magnification gestures on your Android smartphone or tablet.
How to Use
Manage Adaptive Battery / Battery Optimization Settings - Android (LG)
Adaptive Battery or Battery optimization helps conserve battery power on your LG device and is turned on by default.
Apps & Widgets
Manage App Alerts / Notifications - Android
Alerts and notifications for apps on your Android™ device can be customized to control whether or not certain apps inform you of activity.
How to Use
Move Pictures / Videos to Device - Android Smartphone
To transfer pictures and videos between from a computer / PC to an Android smartphone.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.
Troubleshooting
My device will not turn on | Verizon Troubleshooter
Our Troubleshooter will help fix issues with your device or accessories that may cause problems with turning your device on.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't make calls, calls drop, calling not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble making phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone can't receive calls or calls are dropped | Verizon Troubleshooter
Having trouble receiving phone calls? Our Support Team has created a troubleshooter to help you diagnose the problem and help you get your phone working again.
Troubleshooting
Phone overheating, losing battery power, not charging | Verizon Troubleshooter
Troubleshoot your phone battery issues like why is my phone not charging, why does my phone get hot when charging, and how to improve phone battery life.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
In this guide, we highlight the most common screen issues for Verizon phones and how to resolve them. Additional online technical support and help is available.
Troubleshooting
Phone screen issues: Display is black, bleeding or not responsive
Verizon's guide will help you resolve poor audio quality, no ringing/beeping, and speaker phone issues. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Troubleshooting
Phone's internet not working, no connection, can't browse internet
Troubleshoot internet issues like why my phone has no internet connection, why can't I browse the internet and why did my network internet connection fail.
Features
Place an International Call
Here's info on rates and dialing instructions for international calling from inside or outside the US.
How to Use
Power Cycle the Wireless Device
Here's how to power your 4G Basic phone off then back on.
How to Use
Power Cycling and Launching Mobile Web Browser
Here's how to power cycle your device and access the Mobile Web 2.0 browser on your device.
How to Use
Report Spam Messages
Here's how to report Spam messages if you are receiving unwanted text messages.
How to Use
Resolve Windows Device Manager Conflicts
Here's how to resolve driver conflicts if your device doesn't properly interface with your computer.
How to Use
SIM card and eSIM FAQs
Learn how to setup and activate a new SIM card. Replace a lost card or install a new one when you bring your own device (BYOD) and switch to Verizon mobile.
How to Use
SIM card not working, eSIM not working | Verizon Troubleshooter
In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and resolve common Verizon SIM card issues. Additional online technical support and help is available.
How to Use
Set up Verizon Prepaid Service - Android
Here's how to activate prepaid service on an Android device.
How to Use
Software Upgrade Assistant (LG) - Initial Setup
Here's how to install the LG Software Upgrade Assistant on your PC or Mac.
How to Use
Supported file types for Picture / Video Messaging
Here's some info on supported file types for picture / video messages.
How to Use
Turn Find My Device On / Off - Android
Here's info on how to remotely locate, lock, ring or erase your Android device.
How to Use
Unblock SIM PIN - Android Smartphones / Tablets
Here's how to unblock the SIM PIN for your Android smartphone / tablet.
How to Use
Update the Gmail Password - Android
Here's how to update the password for your Gmail account from your Android device.
How to Use
Using Verizon Wireless or Manufacturer Approved Accessories
Check out this info on using compatible accessories.
How to Use
Video: Finding your device ID(length: 2:09)
There are a few different ways to find your Device ID. Watch this video to see the best way to get that information.
Length: 2:09
How to Use
Video: How to find your IMEI number on Android devices(length: 0:42)
Learn how to find your IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number on Android devices. Use these instructions for Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google and more.
Length: 0:42
Features
Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices
A list of Wireless Emergency Alert Compatible Devices.
Features
Wireless Emergency Alerts FAQs
Frequently asked questions about Wireless Emergency Alerts, including Presidential Alerts, Imminent Danger Alerts and AMBER Alerts.